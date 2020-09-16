Kendrick Lamar to headline Open’er Festival 2021

Kendrick Lamar will headline Open’er Festival 2021, it has been announced.

The Polish event’s 2020 edition was due to take place between July 1 and July 4, but was postponed until next year back in April due to the coronavirus crisis.

Today (September 16), it has been confirmed that Lamar’s scheduled bill-topping appearance will be rolled over to next year. The rapper will take to the Orange Main Stage on the first day of the festival (June 30).

Joining Lamar on the bill are Twenty One Pilots, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Thom Yorke, Yungblud, The Chemical Brothers and more. Check out the line-up so far below.

Open’er Festival 2021 will be held between June 30 and July 3. You can find further details here.

This marked the first year Open’er had not taken place since 2002. Upon its cancellation, organizers promised it would make “a spectacular comeback”.

Kendrick Lamar had also been due to headline Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary event and London’s BST Hyde Park this summer, which were both cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

The boss of Lamar’s Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) label promised in May that the rapper would be returning with new material “soon”. Earlier this month, he was spotted shooting a new music video in Los Angeles.

His latest album, ‘DAMN.’, came out in 2017. In a four-star review, NME said that the “cinematic” record “shows Lamar as spiritual but tormented, confused and ego-tripping all at the same time.”

