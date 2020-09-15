Search

Justin Bieber to release new single ‘Holy’ this Friday

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • September 15, 2020

He's also teamed up with 'WAP' director Colin Tilley for the music video.

Justin Bieber has confirmed that he’ll release his new single ‘Holy’ this Friday, marking the first new music from the singer since his fifth album ‘Changes’ arrived earlier this year.

Posting on Twitter, Bieber wrote “FOUR DAYS”, alongside a link to a website titled jbsoon.com.

When fans click through to the site, the track title appears in large white lettering, set against a background photo of barren farmland.

Bieber also shared a photo from the song’s video shoot, which sees him wearing dungarees and covered in mud while sitting next to director Colin Tilley – who most recently directed the video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’.

Commenting on the photo, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun wrote: “New era. Friday.” You can see the post below.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The new music will follow Bieber’s ‘Changes’ album which came out back in February.

In a two-star reviewNME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “Changes’ is a knackering listen. Overly reliant on trendy production and profound(ish) romantic proclamations, it’s a disappointing comeback from an artist who has a track record in creating hits.

“It may be an album filled with sex jams and lovelorn lyrics, but sadly this is one romp that never reaches climax.”

Bieber is set to head out on a ‘Changes’ North American tour in 2021, which was recently rescheduled due to the coronavirus crisis.

 

