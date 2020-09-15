Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Lovecraft Country’ star Jonathan Majors joins ‘Ant-Man 3’ as villain

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • September 15, 2020

Kang the Conquerer could be joining the MCU...

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has joined Ant-Man 3, and will be playing the villain in the upcoming sequel.

The role, which is still being kept under wraps, will see Major star opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are rumours that Majors could be playing Kang the Conquerer, a time-travelling super villain, according to Variety.

Majors made his screen debut in A24 film The Last Black Man In San Francisco in 2019, and also starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods which arrived on Netflix earlier this year. The actor currently plays Atticus Freeman in the Jordan Peele-produced series Lovecraft Country.

Describing his career to date, Jonathan Majors recently told Variety, “It’s been like a 1-2 punch. As soon as I got off the roller coaster that was Da 5 Bloods, Lovecraft started creeping up,” Majors recently told Variety. “Spike Lee and Misha Green share many things in common, but chiefly, they both have the audacity and the nerve to say ‘Here it is’ and, because of their pedigree, because of the work they’ve made before, they can be put into very large arenas [to tell that truth].”

In a three-star review of Lovecraft Country, NME said: “When you consider the state of our society right now, HBO’s new sci-fi blood-fest couldn’t have been more timely – Black Lives Matter protests continue to sweep the globe and just this week Kamala Harris became the the first Black woman on a US presidential ticket.

“However, this transcendent piece of television too regularly gets tangled up in its own weirdness.”

The post ‘Lovecraft Country’ star Jonathan Majors joins ‘Ant-Man 3’ as villain appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 3 6
  1. adi.merlin
    adi merlin I saw you were looking to make money online, this training will help bit.ly/3jJHBEM
    ...show more
  2. shrishri1001.gmail.com
  3. gilano7808
    gilano7808 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ Www.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. tikikeh
    tikike ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬● [ Work At Home For USA ]★I am making 16k monthly for working from home. I never thought that it was legit but my best friend is earning 10 thousand dollars a month by working online and she recommended me to try it. ★ for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lotCOPY HERE☛☛☛ Www.Works75.com
    ...show more
  5. YolandaFitness
    Yolanda I hope, you won't pass by me,⚡⚡ and this night will be with me! ➤➤ W︆︆rite me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> v.ht/o0uhY
    ...show more
  6. YolandaFitness
    Yolanda I hope, you won't pass by me,⚡⚡ and this night will be with me! ➤➤ W︆︆rite me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> v.ht/o0uhY
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.