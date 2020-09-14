Search

Ryan Reynolds confirms production has restarted on ‘Red Notice’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • September 14, 2020

The actor shared the news with photos of him taking a COVID-19 nose swab test

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that production has restarted on his new film Red Notice.

The Deadpool actor tweeted that he had returned to work on Netflix‘s global heist film, which also stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, accompanying the news with some photos of him undergoing a coronavirus nose swab test.

“The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over,” he joked. “No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.”

Red Notice was originally meant to be released by Universal Pictures, which had purchased the rights after a reportedly heated bidding war. However, in July last year, the studio announced it had dropped the film and Netflix – which had emerged runner-up in the bidding – took the movie under its wing.

When the film was first announced, it was touted as Johnson’s first $20 million payday. He will star as an Interpol agent tasked with hunting down the world’s most wanted art thief. The film will reunite Johnson with writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed him in 2018’s Skyscraper and 2016’s Central Intelligence.

Gadot also tweeted this week that she was returning to work on the film, sharing her own coronaries test images.

Last month, Ryan Reynolds trolled fans by launching a fake streaming service that featured just one movie.

“Every tech company needs a streaming service. So… introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service!” he tweeted.

An ad featuring a montage from his 2003 film Foolproof accompanied the announcement, which was the only upload users could stream. “Binge over 80 minutes of Ryan Reynolds,” the fake commercial informed viewers.

Meanwhile, Reynolds crashed a virtual X-Men reunion in June for a coronavirus benefit sketch.

The post Ryan Reynolds confirms production has restarted on 'Red Notice' appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

