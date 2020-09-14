Search

Miley Cyrus teases appearances from Dua Lipa and Billy Idol on her new album

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Greta Brereton • September 14, 2020

She also discussed her Mark Ronson collaboration, ‘High’, in a new interview

Miley Cyrus has revealed today (September 14) that she worked with Dua Lipa and Billy Idol on her new album.

Cyrus told New Zealand’s The Edge radio that both artists would appear on the album, after saying she had a song that sounds like if “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together”.

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not, I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record,” she said.

Hear the snippet of the interview archived on Twitter below. Go here to listen to the full interview with Cyrus at around the 1 hour 4 minute mark.

When quizzed about a possible release date for the album, Cyrus gave away no solid timeframe, but shared that she felt it’s “meant to be played at a festival”.

“I’ve been working on this body of work for such a long time, I just want it to get to live its fullest potential,” she said.

Program hosts Dominic Harvey, Megan Mansell and Clinton Randell also asked Cyrus about ‘High’, her collaboration with Mark Ronson, that is set to appear on the new album.

Ronson dropped hints about the track on Twitter last month, writing “this song will make you call every ex you ever had”.

“When I called Mark that day to get in the studio, I had said to him ‘I was gonna call you, or someone that I shouldn’t’,” Cyrus explained in the interview.

“This was also at the time when I was working on getting sober and kind of figuring out sobriety and was like, if I can’t get high, I’m just going to write about it.”

“It’s one of my favourite songs off the record.”

Since releasing the album’s first single ‘Midnight Sky’ last month, Cyrus has been dropping hints about the upcoming project. In another recent interview with French radio station NRJ, she shared her inspirations for the record, saying it would be “reflective of who I am”.

She’s performed her new single twice since its release in August, appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, as well as BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, where she also delivered a jazzy cover of Billie Eillish‘s single ‘My Future’.

