Ewan McGregor teases “standalone” Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • September 11, 2020

Production is set to start next year

Ewan McGregor has given an update on the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series.

The actor, who played the Jedi master in the original Star Wars prequel trilogy, detailed the timeline for the project.

“Spring next year we start,” McGregor told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m really excited about it. It’s gonna be great, I think.”

When asked about the show’s scope, and a potential second season, McGregor said, “As I understand, it’s a standalone season. We’ll see. Who knows?”

Earlier this year, the actor responded to rumours that production had been put on hold while the scripts underwent a rewrite. “It’s not been put on hold, it’s just been pushed back a little bit,” McGregor told the Associated Press (per People).

“The scripts are excellent and they just want them to be better. So we just pushed it back, but it’s not — it’s very dramatic, it would seem, online, there’s all kinds of s— online about it, but it’s only just slid back a bit.

Obi-Wan Kenobi
The new ‘Star Wars’ spin-off focuses on Obi Wan Kenobi (Credit: Disney)

“We’re still shooting it, I think it will still be aired when it was meant to be and I’m really excited about it. It’ll be fun to play again.”

A specific release date for the show is yet to be confirmed by Disney+. McGregor will be starring, but stay tuned for further updates on other cast members or plot details for the untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi show.

