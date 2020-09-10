Search

Travis Scott's new McDonald's merch line includes a McNugget body pillow

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • September 10, 2020

The Houston rapper recently teamed up with the fast food chain to launch a limited edition value meal

Travis Scott‘s partnership with McDonald’s has expanded to include a new merch line, which features a body pillow shaped like a giant McNugget.

The Houston rapper has teamed up with the fast food chain this month to launch a limited-edition value meal deal, which was introduced in select restaurants in North America yesterday (September 8).

 
 
 
BILLIONS AND BILLIONS SERVED

Scott has now announced a 60-item merch line to tie in with his McDonald’s partnership. Among the numerous clothing items for sale are a series of t-shirts (priced at $48 [£36.88] each), hoodies and a “Billions Served” work jacket.

The line also includes such novelty items as a McDonald’s menu-emblazoned rug, a retro-style basketball and accompanying jersey, and a 36″ body pillow shaped like a McDonald’s McNugget — which costs $90 (£69.15).

Speaking recently about his partnership with McDonald’s, Scott said: “I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life.

“We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

Elsewhere, Scott recently featured in Big Sean’s video for their collaboration ‘Lithuania’.

The rapper also recently shared his song ‘The Plan’, which was recorded for the soundtrack of Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet.

