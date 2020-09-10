Search

‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight is making a lockdown film with Anne Hathaway

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • September 10, 2020

Cillian Murphy is also rumoured to be part of the conversation

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has written the script for Lockdown, a film set during the coronavirus pandemic that is set to star Anne Hathaway.

Per DeadlineLockdown is an under-$10 million budget film described as “a heist movie/romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the pandemic lockdown”.

The film is set to be directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), who is also set to helm Tom Cruise and Elon Musk’s NASA movie that is due to film in outer space.

Both Lockdown and the untitled space movie are set to be produced by P.J. van Sandwijk.

Anne Hathaway is currently in final talks to star in Lockdown, with rumors of Cillian Murphy also in the running for one of the main roles.

Steven Knight recently opened up about Peaky Blinders, specifically focusing on the characters he regrets killing off in the series.

“I should have kept [Aberama] alive, I could have just wounded him,” he said.

“There’s him playing Barney Thompson (Cosmo Jarvis) who’s just brilliant and I really wish I’d kept him alive now because he’s such a good actor.

He added: “The other one is Tom Vaughan-Lawlor who played Malacki Byrne and it’s quite a small part but he just took it over and he was brilliant… but sometimes you have to do it because the story has to move on and there’s obvious examples of characters who’ve gone.”

Peaky Blinders is currently on hold, having halted production on season 6 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

