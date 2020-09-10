Search

IN MEMORIAM

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Avengers’ star Diana Rigg dies aged 82

By Ella Kemp • September 10, 2020

Rigg played Lady Olenna Tyrell in the HBO series

Dame Diana Rigg has died at the age of 82.

The actress, who played intelligence agent Emma Peel on The Avengers in the 1960s and more recently Lady Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones, passed away today (September 10.)

Rigg joined Game of Thrones in season 3 in 2013, and was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“She was a beautiful kind and generous human being that enhanced the lives of all that knew her as well as a great actress. She leaves a great void in my heart,” said Lionel Larner, Rigg’s agent and friend, per Deadline.

Diana Rigg Game of Thrones
Diana Rigg in ‘Game of Thrones’ (Credit: HBO)

In 1997, Rigg won an Emmy for her performance in a TV adaptation Rebecca as the notorious housekeeper Mrs. Danvers – a role Kristin Scott Thomas will now play in Ben Wheatley’s Netflix remake.

The actress hosted the PBS show Masterpiece Mystery from 1989 to 2004, and had her own sitcom – NBC’s Diana – between 1973 and 1974.

Her further film credits include A Midsummer Night’s DreamA Little Night MusicThe Great Muppet CaperA Good Man in Africa and Parting Shots.

“What to say about Diana Rigg?” filmmaker Edgar Wright began in a tweet tribute. “I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I’ll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film.

“She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D.”

Rigg will star in Wright’s upcoming film Last Night in Soho, which will be her final, posthumous role.

