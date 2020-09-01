Death Cab For Cutie will be live-streaming the video album from their fifth LP, ‘Plans’, later this week to mark 15 years since its release.

The film, Directions, was released the year after ‘Plans’ and features all tracks from the album. Each music video from the film was created by a different director. The video will be streamed on the band’s YouTube channel on Saturday September 5 from 10pm BST.

‘Plans’ was Death Cab’s first studio album released through a major label, Atlantic. In a recent statement on Twitter, bassist Nick Harmer reflected on how ‘Plans’ came to be.

“We told ourselves that it was just another album, that now being on Atlantic Records was no big deal, but it was and we knew it,” he said.

“I think that’s why we chose the barn studio at Long View Farms in Massachusetts, during winter, to isolate ourselves from the pressure and our fears and just be able to focus on music.

“We weren’t expecting getting snowed in and that gave the experience a heaping tablespoon of The Shining, but in the end, we were able to shut out the world and make the album that came from our hearts, a promise to ourselves that no matter what came at us next, we would always remember our music comes first.”

15 years ago we made our major label debut w/ our fifth studio album Plans. To celebrate, we’ll be airing Directions, the video album for Plans w/ short films for every song on the record, each done by a different director. Tune in Saturday 9/5 @ 2pm PT: https://t.co/1HTKLmXGdL pic.twitter.com/AgQNk7nY6o — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) August 31, 2020

Recently, Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard performed from home for the Democratic National Convention. During his brief performance, he played ‘Northern Lights’, as well as ‘Such Great Heights’ from his short-lived project, The Postal Service.

The post Death Cab For Cutie to live-stream ‘Plans’ video album for 15th anniversary appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.