Search

Discover

NEWS

Death Cab For Cutie to live-stream ‘Plans’ video album for 15th anniversary

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Caleb Triscari • September 01, 2020

'Plans' was the band's major label debut

Death Cab For Cutie will be live-streaming the video album from their fifth LP, ‘Plans’, later this week to mark 15 years since its release.

The film, Directions, was released the year after ‘Plans’ and features all tracks from the album. Each music video from the film was created by a different director. The video will be streamed on the band’s YouTube channel on Saturday September 5 from 10pm BST.

‘Plans’ was Death Cab’s first studio album released through a major label, Atlantic. In a recent statement on Twitter, bassist Nick Harmer reflected on how ‘Plans’ came to be.

“We told ourselves that it was just another album, that now being on Atlantic Records was no big deal, but it was and we knew it,” he said.

“I think that’s why we chose the barn studio at Long View Farms in Massachusetts, during winter, to isolate ourselves from the pressure and our fears and just be able to focus on music.

“We weren’t expecting getting snowed in and that gave the experience a heaping tablespoon of The Shining, but in the end, we were able to shut out the world and make the album that came from our hearts, a promise to ourselves that no matter what came at us next, we would always remember our music comes first.”

Recently, Death Cab frontman Ben Gibbard performed from home for the Democratic National Convention. During his brief performance, he played ‘Northern Lights’, as well as ‘Such Great Heights’ from his short-lived project, The Postal Service.

The post Death Cab For Cutie to live-stream ‘Plans’ video album for 15th anniversary appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 1 2
  1. nitogom848
    nitogom848 I have made $16498 in one month by telecommuting. At the point when I lost my office employment multi month prior, I was disturbed and an ineffective go after a quest for new employment I was secured this online position. what’s more, presently I am ready to win thousands from home. Everyone can carry out this responsibility and win more dollars online by follow this link…. www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  2. kixowed
    kixowed I have made $16498 in one month by telecommuting. At the point when I lost my office employment multi month prior, I was disturbed and an ineffective go after a quest for new employment I was secured this online position. what’s more, presently I am ready to win thousands from home. Everyone can carry out this responsibility and win more dollars online by follow this link…. www.Works44.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.