Lizzo signs deal to develop TV series for Amazon Prime Video

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • August 07, 2020

She can't wait to share her "vision with the world"

 

Lizzo has signed a deal with Amazon Studios for an exclusive TV series on Prime Video.

In a statement, the Grammy award-winning singer said the move is a “dream come true.”

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” she said. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added: “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love” [quotes via Variety].

It’s not yet known what the premise will be for the forthcoming project.

Lizzo
Lizzo. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In other news, Lizzo recently addressed fat-shamers in a new video of her working out that was shared on TikTok.

The musician narrated a video of her exercising on the social media platform with a message to those who comment on her body.

“So I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to y’all, but I’m not working out to have your ideal body type,” Lizzo began. “I’m working out to have my ideal body type and you know what type that is? None of your fucking business, cos I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

She also joined Roddy Ricch and others in the winners list for June’s virtual BET Awards 2020 (June 28), bagging the accolade for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

