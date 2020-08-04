Jay Z shares three rare tracks on his TIDAL streaming platform

Jay-Z has shared three rare tracks on his streaming platform TIDAL.

The songs, snippets of which you can listen to below, stretch back as far as 1998. Two of them feature Memphis Bleek and Sauce Money and another his daughter Blue Ivy.

The latter ‘Glory’ was originally released in January 2012 and then removed two days after the birth of his first daughter.

The second track – ‘What The Game Made Me’ features Bleek and Money – and appeared on the soundtrack for the 1998 movie I Got The Hook-Up.

The third track ‘From Marcy To Hollywood’ also featured on Ice Cube’s 1998 film The Players Club.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit backed by Jay-Z, Yo Gotti and Team ROC recently caused a prison healthcare provider to cut ties with a Mississippi prison.

The rappers helped 227 inmates at Parchman Prison get legal representation so they could file a class-action lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Nathan Burl Cain and prison healthcare provider Centurion.

The suit claimed the inmates were being held in subpar living conditions

As a result, Centurion announced it was set to terminate its contract on October 5, 2020.

The company’s CEO, Steven H. Wheeler, said in a memo filed in the District court for the Northern District of Mississippi: “We do not believe we can further improve the effectiveness of our level of care without additional investment from the Department in correctional staffing and infrastructure along the lines of what we have already recommended.”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z was one of a number of stars to call for a case into the death of Danroy “DJ” Henry to be re-opened. Henry was shot and killed by police officer Aaron Hess on October 17, 2010 in Pleasantville, New York.

