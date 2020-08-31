Search

Watch Machine Gun Kelly team up with Travis Barker and Blackbear for MTV VMAs 2020 performance

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Rhian Daly • August 31, 2020

The rapper also went home with the award for Best Alternative

Machine Gun Kelly teamed up with Blink-182’s Travis Barker and rapper Blackbear for a performance at the MTV VMAs 2020 tonight (August 30).

The rapper and singer picked up the award for Best Alternative for his song ‘Bloody Valentine’ at the ceremony.

Kelly was first joined by Blackbear to deliver a rendition of his single ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’ from on top of a rooftop.

At the end of the track, the camera switched to a set made to look like it was in the middle of a high-rise building. Barker joined him on drums on the pink and blue-lit stage to perform the award-winning ‘Bloody Valentine’. Watch Kelly’s performance below now.

 

While picking up the Best Alternative award, the star thanked Barker and the video’s star Megan Fox. “This is crazy,” he said. “Dude, what the fuck?!”

Lady Gaga was the MTV VMAs 2020’s biggest winner, taking home five awards on the night, including Artist Of The Year and the inaugural Tricon Award. The star used her speeches to spread messages of hope and encouragement, telling viewers: “A renaissance is coming.”

BTS also took home four awards at the event, including Best Group, Best Pop, Best K-pop and Best Choreography for ‘On’. The Korean group gave their debut live performance of their new single ‘Dynamite’, which was released last week (August 21).

The Weeknd, meanwhile, won two awards and used his speeches to call for justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor. “It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment,” he said.

