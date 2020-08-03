Frank Ocean’s younger brother reportedly dies in car accident

Frank Ocean’s younger brother, Ryan Breaux, has reportedly passed away following a car accident in Thousand Oaks, California.

ABC 7 reports that two men were killed in a single-vehicle collision around 1:30 am on August 2.

The two men, believed to be Ocean’s 18-year-old-brother and his friend Zeek Bishop, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ventura County Fire Department.

ABC 7 reports that authorities were continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. The victims have not been officially named by the coroner, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Ocean and his family are yet to comment publicly on the news.

Artists who know Ocean and Breaux have taken to social media to pay tribute to the musician’s younger brother.

“Rest In Peace Ryan Breaux,” wrote DJ and producer Kai Asa Savon Wright, known professionally as Sango. Sango is known for his remixes of Ocean’s tracks, previously sharing renditions of ‘Nights’ and ‘Cayendo’.

Rest In Peace Ryan Breaux. — Kai Sángo (@SangoBeats) August 2, 2020

Rapper MadeinTYO, real name Malcolm Jamaal Davis, also paid his respects to the late Ryan Breaux.

“Ryan Breaux, you was a good kid & always showed me love,” Davis wrote on Twitter. “see you up top ! pray for frank family”.

Ryan Breaux you was a good kid & always showed me love. see you up top ! pray for frank family broken hearted — MADE IN TOKYO (@madeintyo) August 2, 2020

Frank Ocean – who was born Christopher Edwin Breaux – and his brother had a close relationship. Ocean penned his 2011 song ‘Orion’ for his younger brother, encouraging him to cherish life and not waste his youth.

Breaux also features on ‘Futura Free’, the final song from Ocean’s critically acclaimed 2016 album, ‘Blonde’. The nine-minute track ends with a conversation between Ocean and the then-11-year-old Breaux.

