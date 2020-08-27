Tekashi 6ix9ine has announced a new album called ‘Tattle Tales’ which is due to arrive next week.

Read More: The troubling rise of Tekashi 6ix9ine

It marks the first full-length studio effort from the rapper – real name Daniel Hernandez – since he was released from prison earlier this year, and will be out next Friday (September 4).

Hernandez confirmed the news in a video posted to his official Instagram account earlier today (August 26) – watch below.

Following on from the artist’s 2018 debut LP ‘Dummy’, ‘Tattle Tales’ will feature the Nicki Minaj-featuring ‘Trollz’ as well as recent single ‘Gooba’.

Hernandez’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, recently claimed that the rapper had planned to release a new record this month. “I think you’ll see an entire album released the month of August, as well as some music videos that he will release once he’s done with home confinement,” he said. “He’s going to be busy.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine was granted an early release from prison in early April, after making a request to return home in order to avoid contracting coronavirus.

He had been serving a 24-month prison sentence in New York after pleading guilty to nine charges including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery.

Hernandez was subsequently placed under house arrest for a four-month period, and was released earlier this month (August 2). On that same date, he shared a new track called ‘Punani’ along with an accompanying official video.

“I’M FREE !!” 6ix9ine wrote on Instagram following his release, while also referring to himself as the “KING OF FUCKING NEW YORK”.

The post Tekashi 6ix9ine to release new album ‘Tattle Tales’ next week appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.