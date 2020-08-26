Search

‘West Wing’ special reunion episode confirmed to promote voting in 2020 election

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tobi Akingbade • August 26, 2020

The cast will reprise their roles from the White House drama which ran from 1999-2006

For the first time in nearly two decades, the cast and creators of The West Wing are reuniting for a special set at HBO Max.

According to Variety, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will debut on the platform this autumn.

It will feature a theatrical staging of the ‘Hartsfield’s Landing’ episode from season three and will be filmed Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theater in October 2020.

The special is meant to raise awareness for When We All Vote, a non-partisan, nonprofit organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama that was set up to increase participation in every election in America.

cast of west wing
West Wing Credit: Getty Images

Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the White House drama which ran from 1999-2006. It will be shot using COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures.

Series creator Aaron Sorkin will write original material for the event. Sorkin will also executive produce along with Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson.

This comes after Schiff, in June, teased that the show’s cast had been discussing a reunion in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A number of protests have been held worldwide across the last few months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Schiff, who plays Toby Ziegler,  has tweeted that work has begun on a “cast reunion and reading” in support of the movement, teasing that the end product would be “coming soon”.

He also praised the cast and bosses of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who donated $100,000 to the National Bail Fund Network.

The post ‘West Wing’ special reunion episode confirmed to promote voting in 2020 election appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

