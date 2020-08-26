Watch Billie Eilish perform a stripped-back Tiny Desk session from home

Billie Eilish has shared a live session for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series which she recorded from her home – you can watch it below.

Appearing alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas, Eilish offered up a stripped-back rendition of her latest single ‘My Future’ as well as 2019’s ‘Everything I Wanted’.

The pair performed in front of a makeshift version of the iconic office setting. “Obviously we are not actually at Tiny Desk, because this is a cardboard cutout of it,” Eilish explained between the tracks. “But it’s still real – it’s just not in-person real.”

Eilish went on to say that she and Finneas had both watched the performance series “for years,” before speaking about her experience of lockdown and reflecting on the uncertain times we’re currently living in.

“We’ll be OK one day,” she told viewers. “Maybe not right now. I think that’s what’s making me hold on.”

This comes after Eilish gave ‘My Future’ its live debut during last week’s virtual Democratic National Convention. During the broadcast, the singer urged her fans to vote for Joe Biden in the forthcoming US presidential election, saying that “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about.”

‘My Future’ is the second single Billie Eilish has shared this year, following the titular theme song she recorded for the next film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die.

