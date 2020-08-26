Search

The Rolling Stones tease The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont collaboration

By Will Richards • August 26, 2020

It looks like another new remix of 'Scarlet' is on the way

The Rolling Stones are teasing a new collaboration with The Killers and Jacques Lu Cont.

A new tweet from the band points to a Friday (August 28) release of a new version of their track ‘Scarlet’.

Earlier this month, the band shared a new remix of ‘Scarlet’ by The War On Drugs, and it looks like The Killers and Lu Cont are the subject of another new version of the track.

‘Scarlet’, which features guitars from Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page, will feature on the band’s forthcoming expanded edition of their 1973 ‘Goats Head Soup’ album.

The track came out last month, and was recently given its own music video, which stars Normal People’s Paul Mescal.

The expanded edition of ‘Goats Head Soup’ will arrive on September 4, and feature 10 previously unreleased tracks and a full concert from 1973, the year of the album’s release.

As well as the new reissue, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has also hinted that new original music from the legendary band is in the works.

“There’s some lovely music on the hob, you know, it’s on the back burner,” he said. “We’re bringing it towards the front of the hob now, but gradually.”

The Killers, meanwhile, released new album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ last Friday (August 21). NME described the album as “a distant soundscape with enormo-ballads and futuristic bangers aplenty,” and frontman Brandon Flowers told NME that another new album is already in the works, and set to land in “about 10 months”.

‘Imploding The Mirage’ is currently outselling the entire rest of the UK top 20 as of the midweek album chart update.

