Megan Thee Stallion to headline new virtual festival, Red Rocks Unpaused

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Anna Rose • August 26, 2020

The 3-day virtual event kicks off in September

Megan Thee Stallion is set to headline a new virtual festival event, Red Rocks Unpaused.

Organizers of Red Rocks Unpaused said in a press release today (August 26) that the event will return music fans to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, reimagining the entertainment venue in a way that people around the globe can enjoy a special concert series.

As well as headliner Stallion, other artists to perform across the three days include Lil Baby, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Phoebe Bridgers, Sam Hunt and Brett Young. Find the performance dates for each artist below.

The free, three-day virtual festival kicks off on September 1 at 3am BST. All performances are set to be exclusively streamed live via the event’s Twitter page.

Stallion is also set to hold her own virtual concert this weekend (August 29). The concert will feature creative direction from choreographer and dancer, JaQuel Knight.

The rapper has been making headlines since the release of her latest single, ‘WAP’, a collaboration with Cardi B.

The track recently broke the US record for the most first-week streams for a song.

On August 24, Cardi unveiled a range of water-themed ‘WAP’ merchandise, including umbrellas, raincoats and spandex bras, along with a set of biker shorts, a sweater, cropped t-shirts and more.

The Red Rocks Unpaused event schedule is:

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday 1 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Phoebe Bridgers
Wednesday 2 – Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby
Thursday 3 – Sam Hunt, Brett Young

