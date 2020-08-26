Search

Discover

NEWS

Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie announced as ambassadors for Australian anti-racism campaign

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Anna Rose • August 26, 2020

The DoMore project looks to challenge racism in Australia

Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie are among several celebrities announced as ambassadors for a new anti-racism campaign, DoMore, launching in Australia today (August 26).

According to a press release, the DoMore campaign is “a call to action for all Australians to be allies”.

The DoMore Australia launch video features personal messages from other ambassadors, including NBA star Ben Simmons, actors Miranda Tapsell and Samara Weaving, tennis icon Nick Kyrgios and more, who address the Australian community at large.

“We can all make changes in our everyday lives – it’s about listening, understanding, doing your research and learning about others’ experiences,” Simmons said. “Putting that into action and doing more to stop racism is something all Australians can play a part in.”

Watch the DoMore launch video below:

The goal of DoMore is to amplify current discussions around racism and the impact it can have, and encourage positive change from those conversations. In engaging with more BIPOC and listening to other people’s stories, DoMore hopes to “create tangible change and shape a better future for all”.

DoMore campaign
The DoMore campaign poster features Jackman, Robbie and other Australian ambassadors

New videos will be uploaded weekly to the DoMore website, featuring interviews that document real-life experiences from Australians from different backgrounds. These stories are made to “encourage active participation in the name of anti-racism”.

The post Hugh Jackman and Margot Robbie announced as ambassadors for Australian anti-racism campaign appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 6
  1. lecag69754
    lecag69754 Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  2. appsluredelhi
    Appslure We are the best Service provider Company. For More visit on- bit.ly/3dN7Aba
    ...show more
  3. becamod
    becamod I am creating an honest wage from home 1900 Dollars/week , that is wonderful, below a year agone i used to be unemployed during a atrocious economy. I convey God on a daily basis i used to be endowed these directions and currently it's my duty to pay it forward and share it with everybody, Here is I started and see video.COPY THIS LINK........www.right75.com
    ...show more
  4. comment022
    muna So now I have my ex begging for me back and he tells me he loves me still and all that. I told him that I still love him and I never stopped, but this time I’d like things to be different and he needs to change some things like don’t give up on his future schooling dreams like he usually does and to treat me better than he did before. Does it sound like I’m doing it right? I also told him that I don’t want the label yet until he can prove to me that he is worthy of my time. He has told me that he is committed to changing and to do anything it takes for me to forgive him ‘one day’. I hope I’m not pushing him away..for recommendation ( templeofanswer@hotmail. [co.uk|null] ) – Krystal
    ...show more
  5. rohan69007
    Rohan www.jimsd.org/activities I love this content keep sharing !!!
    ...show more
  6. jwn57018123
    Sheryl Garvin I have made $13594 last month by working online from my home. I am a full time college student and by just doing this in my free time for few hours per week by using my laptop, I payed off my student loans. Check this out and start making cash online in so incredibly simply way by just following instructions on this website... ══════HERE► www.flysalary.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.