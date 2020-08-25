Search

Blizzard Entertainment announces new ‘World Of Warcraft’ animated series

‘Afterlives’ is based on the upcoming ‘World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands’ expansion

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that a brand-new original animated series based on World Of Warcraft will debut this Thursday (August 27).

Afterlives was announced with a short teaser trailer, which can be found below. Little about the show’s premise is known at the point of time, but the series is set to take players through the Shadowlands expansion’s four main realms: Ardenweald, Bastion, Maldraxxus and Revendreth.

 

“Just as our choices determine who we are in life–they pave the paths we take in the afterlife,” the show’s official description reads. “Prepare to delve into four realms of the Shadowlands – Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth – and discover the journeys souls take once they cross the eternal veil.”

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which the animated series is based on, is currently scheduled to be released later this year, although no specific release date has been announced. “You have our commitment that we will be releasing Shadowlands this fall,” executive producer John Hight promised to fans back in July, “even if we end up shipping it from our homes.”

The Shadowlands expansion is also set to remove World Of Warcraft’s gender-change fees, as it wasn’t “sending the right message”. The current iteration of the game charges players US$15 every time they want to change genders.

Afterlives will premiere this Thursday (August 27) during Gamescom 2020’s online celebrations.

