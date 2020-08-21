Search

‘Better Call Saul’ season 6 will “change the way we see ‘Breaking Bad’ forever”, says creator

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • August 21, 2020

Season 6 is set to be the show's last

Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould has explained how season 6 will change how we see Breaking Bad forever.

“I think by the time you finish watching Better Call Saul, you’re going to see Breaking Bad in a very different light,” Gould explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think we’re going to learn things about the characters in Breaking Bad that we didn’t know. We’re going to learn things about the events of Breaking Bad that we didn’t know.”

He continued: “We’re going to learn things about the fates of a lot of these characters that may surprise people or certainly throw them into a different light.”

The next batch of episodes, now confirmed to be the last of the Breaking Bad spin-off’s entire run, is set to start shooting in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gould explained that Sony TV was doing “everything humanly possible” for production to resume, when discussing potential delays.

Elsewhere, Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White in Breaking Bad, has said he would reprise his role if given the chance for the final season of Better Call Saul. 

“I would be in [Better Call Saul] if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it,” he said. “I’d do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!”

'Better Call Saul' season 6 will "change the way we see 'Breaking Bad' forever", says creator

