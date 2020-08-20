Search

Taylor Swift shares new lyric video for ‘The Lakes’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • August 20, 2020

It's a bonus track from Swift's latest album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift has shared the lyric video for ‘The Lakes’, a bonus track from her surprise eighth album, ‘Folklore’.

The song was previously only available on physical editions of ‘Folklore’, but the video marks the first time the track has been uploaded online to stream.

Written by Swift and Jack Antonoff, the track sees Swift opening up on her love of the UK’s Lake District – complete with references to poets such as William Wordsworth and Samuel Coleridge who frequented the area in the 18th century.

The video, meanwhile, sees Swift’s words contrasted against a series of floral backdrops – you can watch it below.

The release comes after the singer held on to the top spot in the official UK album chart with ‘Folklore’ for the third week running.

She beat off Glass Animals‘ new album ‘Dreamland’ by 6,000 sales, according to the Official Charts Company.

Earlier this month she also beat Fontaines D.C. to the top spot after they missed out on their first Number One record with ‘A Hero’s Death’.

When ‘Folklore’ was released last month (July 24), it became one of the biggest-selling records of 2020, shifting more than 2 million copies worldwide. The album sold 37,060 copies in its first week in the UK alongside 24,050 streams and 12,152 album downloads, earning Swift the top spot in the charts. It also meant Swift was the first female artist to score five UK Number One studio albums in the 21st century.

In a four-star review of ‘Folklore’, which boasts contributions from Bon Iver and The National‘s Aaron Dessner, NME wrote: “The glossy production [Swift’s] lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation. It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different.”

