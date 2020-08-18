Travis Scott says he’s working on a full album with Kid Cudi

Travis Scott has announced that he’s working on a full-length album with Kid Cudi.

The rappers previously teamed up on collaborative single ‘The Scotts‘, which arrived in April, but a full album is now in the offing.

Speaking to GQ for the cover of their September issue, Scott said: “I feel like I’ve learned so much. I think with this next project I’m just embodying all of the knowledge I’ve taken in and trying to make the best form of it.”

He added that the pair have recorded several tracks together and replied “Man, a lot. Some fireness!”, when asked what fans could expect from the record.





In the same interview, Scott also revealed that he has recorded a song for the soundtrack of Christopher Nolan’s anticipated thriller Tenet, which hits cinemas next week.

“His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle,” Nolan said of his contribution.

“His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

In July, Scott also teased a forthcoming joint album with DJ Chase B, titled ‘Escapism’.

Travis Scott’s last solo album was 2018’s ‘Astroworld’. Upon its release, NME gave the record a five-star review, calling it a “lush, complex, extraordinarily accomplished album that invites us mere mortals to peer in at his life behind the velvet rope”.

