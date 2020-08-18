Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles joins ‘The Boys’ cast for third season

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tobi Akingbade • August 18, 2020

The second season will premiere on September 4

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is joining the cast of The Boys for its third season.

Following the Amazon Prime Video announcement on Monday (August 17), the news means that Ackles is going from one Eric Kripke show to another.

Writing in a caption to his Instagram video, the actor said: “I keep wondering what I’ll do… when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me.”

Ackles will play Soldier Boy in the streaming drama, the third season of which will follow the superhero, who fought in World War II, as he becomes the first super-celebrity and goes on to become a mainstay of American culture for decades.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I keep wondering what I’ll do….when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me. *volume ⬆

A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on

Kripke said in a statement: “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true.

“Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role.

“I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.

The second season will premiere on September 4. The release date was announced back in June during a virtual reunion of the show’s cast hosted by Patton Oswalt. He joins the new season as Tek Knight, a superhero who can only fly in space.

The post ‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles joins ‘The Boys’ cast for third season appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

0 1 5
  1. jomemo
    jomemo My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ======►► www.earn75.com
    ...show more
  2. lecag69754
    lecag69754 Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. Fortudieved
    Fortudieved I have made $16498 in one month by telecommuting. At the point when I lost my office employment multi month prior, I was disturbed and an ineffective go after a quest for new employment I was secured this online position. what’s more, presently I am ready to win thousands from home. Everyone can carry out this responsibility and win more dollars online by follow this link…. www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  4. lecag69754
    lecag69754 Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  5. Wifen1943
    NicholHHurley [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family & relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I've started this job and earn handsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here............www.workshiring.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.