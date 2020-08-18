‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles joins ‘The Boys’ cast for third season

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is joining the cast of The Boys for its third season.

Following the Amazon Prime Video announcement on Monday (August 17), the news means that Ackles is going from one Eric Kripke show to another.

Writing in a caption to his Instagram video, the actor said: “I keep wondering what I’ll do… when @cw_supernatural finally ends this year. Then it hit me.”

Ackles will play Soldier Boy in the streaming drama, the third season of which will follow the superhero, who fought in World War II, as he becomes the first super-celebrity and goes on to become a mainstay of American culture for decades.

Kripke said in a statement: “When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true.

“Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role.

“I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys.”

The second season will premiere on September 4. The release date was announced back in June during a virtual reunion of the show’s cast hosted by Patton Oswalt. He joins the new season as Tek Knight, a superhero who can only fly in space.

