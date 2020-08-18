Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Pitch Perfect’ group Barden Bellas have reunited to sing Beyoncé for charity

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tobi Akingbade • August 18, 2020

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks and Hailee Steinfeld were among the cast members involved

Pitch Perfect’s Barden Bellas have reunited to sing Beyoncé and raise money for Unicef.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld were among the Bellas, who appeared last in 2017’s Pitch Perfect 3, to sing a socially-distanced rendition of Beyoncé’s ‘Love on Top’ to raise money for the charity.

Unicef is currently campaigning to help children in Beirut following the city-wide explosion that occurred earlier this month (August 4), as well as raising funds to battle the global coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth Banks, who portrayed Gail Abernathy-McKadden in the film franchise, posted the video of the Barden Bellas together on her Instagram page.

She captioned the video: “Buckle up kids, the Bella’s are back… for a good cause!” before explaining how to donate money to the charity.

At the end of the footage, Kendrick shared a sign with her fellow Bellas, which read: “As the key gets higher and Kelley takes over the top notes, I just want to say I miss you guys so much!”

Rebel Wilson previously teased she wanted to do four or five films reprising her role as Fat Amy.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “We have so many fans all around the world. When they put out the poster for Pitch Perfect 3 it said, ‘Last call, Pitches’ and we were like, ‘What, are we out of a job?’ We want to do four and five!

“There’s many other a capella teams to battle out there, I personally think, and I love playing my character. She’s such a fun, confident girl and I want to definitely continue to play her more.”

The post ‘Pitch Perfect’ group Barden Bellas have reunited to sing Beyoncé for charity appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 2 5
  1. jomemo
    jomemo My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ======►► www.earn75.com
    ...show more
  2. lecag69754
    lecag69754 Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. Fortudieved
    Fortudieved I have made $16498 in one month by telecommuting. At the point when I lost my office employment multi month prior, I was disturbed and an ineffective go after a quest for new employment I was secured this online position. what’s more, presently I am ready to win thousands from home. Everyone can carry out this responsibility and win more dollars online by follow this link…. www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  4. lecag69754
    lecag69754 Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  5. Wifen1943
    NicholHHurley [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family & relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I've started this job and earn handsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here............www.workshiring.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.