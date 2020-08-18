Search

Bruce Springsteen debuts new ‘The Rising’ video during Democratic National Convention

August 18, 2020

The stirring video sees Springsteen addressing the coronavirus pandemic

Bruce Springsteen has used his seminal track ‘The Rising’ to soundtrack a new advert supporting Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The clip debuted during the first night of the Democratic National Convention yesterday (August 17), and features stirring images of health care workers, empty US streets and everyday people wearing masks to reflect the coronavirus pandemic.

It then goes on to draw a parallel between the pandemic and the pain of 9/11 – which initially inspired Springsteen to write the 2002 song.

Springsteen and his wife Patty Scialfa are also seen briefly in the clip, which ends with footage of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Biden.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Biden wrote: “We are the United States of America. There’s not a single thing we cannot do if we do it together.”

Springsteen also tweeted it out with the message “come on up for #therising.”

Meanwhile, it was also recently confirmed that Billie Eilish will play at the DNC later this week.

The singer was announced alongside The ChicksJohn Legend, Jennifer Hudson and Common to appear at the live stream event from August 17-20.

The convention will see Joe Biden officially accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for President.

He recently selected Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. She is the first Black woman and South Asian American vice-presidential candidate for a major party.

Taylor Swift, Mindy Kaling and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman all celebrated Harris’ nomination last week.

