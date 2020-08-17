Search

Discover

NEWS

The Flaming Lips share dreamy new album opener, ‘Will You Return / When You Come Down’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Elizabeth Aubrey • August 17, 2020

The track is the fifth release from upcoming album, 'American Head'

The Flaming Lips have shared a new track from their upcoming album – you can listen to ‘Will You Return / When You Come Down’ below.

The track is the fifth release from upcoming album, ‘American Head’ which is set for release next month on September 11.

Other tracks shared so far include ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’, ‘Dinosaurs On The Mountain’, ‘My Religion Is You’ and ‘Flowers of Neptune 6.’ 

You can listen to ‘Will You Return / When You Come Down’, which is the opening track from their upcoming new album, below.

‘American Head’ is produced by the band’s long-term collaborator, Dave Fridmann and will feature Kacey Musgraves on a number of the album’s 13 tracks. Musgraves offers backing vocals on ‘Flowers of Neptune 6’ and will appear on unreleased tracks ‘Watching the Lightbugs Glow’ and ‘God and the Policeman’.

Speaking about the upcoming album, Wayne Coyne said: “So… for most of our musical life we’ve kind of thought of ourselves as coming from ‘Earth’…not really caring where we were actually from. So for the first time in our musical life we began to think of ourselves as ‘An American Band’…telling ourselves that it would be our identity for our next creative adventure.

“We had become a seven-piece ensemble and were beginning to feel more and more of a kinship with groups that have a lot of members in them. We started to think of classic American bands like The Grateful Dead and Parliament-Funkadelic and how maybe we could embrace this new vibe.”

Reviewing The Flaming Lips’ last album, ‘King’s Mouth’, NME said: “Though ‘The King’s Mouth’ is rumored to be a Coyne solo album in all but name and a stop-gap before a further Lips album next year, it finds the band more playful, melodic, cinematic and cohesive than they have since ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots’.

“…The Flaming Lips float above and outside our dimension, in a bubble all their own. And after a decade of dark shades, it’s finally glowing primary colors again.”

The post The Flaming Lips share dreamy new album opener, ‘Will You Return / When You Come Down’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 2 11
Load more comments
  1. casege8094
    casege8094 My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maintenance. I continued hearing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it. All topics considered, it become all legitimate and has without a doubt changed my life. For more statistics visit below site Hare.......>>>>>WIC5.com
    ...show more
  2. holop73396
    holop [ Work At Home For USA ]my friend's ex-wife makes $73 every hour on the internet. She has been fired for 5 months but last month her check was $20281 just working on the internet for a few hours. read review...www.lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  3. kawoped289
    kawoped289 Make 6,000 dollar to 8,000 dollar A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss AndChoose Your Own Work Hours.Thanks A lot Here........................Www.Worksstar.com
    ...show more
  4. Mepheculd2
    RobertLHolmes [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family & relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I've started this job and earn handsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here............www.workshiring.com
    ...show more
  5. sodiv
    sodiv [ Work At Home For USA ]I basically make about $12,000-$18,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it . This is what I've been doing…......www.Wo­r­k­s­4­4.com
    ...show more
  6. HelenSpotts
    HelenSpotts Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  7. RosaNEnriquez
    RosaNEnriquez ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now.......COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more
  8. NickSeo01
    Thanh My Join now with 188BET and get: - 100% of the first deposit is up to VND 1,500,000. - 300 million super bonus for each accumulator bet. - Rebate 7.6% of the total valid cumulative bet amount per week. - Bonus 3,000,000 VND of consecutive winnings for CASINO bets every day. Link Explore More: - dailybongdavndotcom.tin.vn/ - dailybongdavndotcom.hatenablog.com/ - dailybongdavndotcom.blogspot.com/ - dailybongdavndotcom.weebly.com/ - dailybongdavndotcom.jigsy.com/ Link Registration : dailybongdavn.com/
    ...show more
  9. Ansered
    Ansered I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it... Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website ==>>HERE→→→→→ www.eonline1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.