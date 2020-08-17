Search

Smashing Pumpkins launch countdown clocks, teasing new announcement

By Will Richards • August 17, 2020

Check back when the first clock runs down in 12 days

 Smashing Pumpkins are teasing a new announcement, launching a series of countdown clocks on their website.

The new countdown, which fans were alerted to via the band’s social media accounts, features five clocks, the first of which runs out in 12 days.

The other clocks run out, respectively, in 33, 54, 75 and 96 days from now (August 15). Fans believe that the new countdown could be leading to new music from the band, with frontman Billy Corgan speaking openly about a new album across the year so far.

Back in May, the band’s guitarist Jeff Schroeder revealed that Corgan is currently working on two separate Smashing Pumpkins albums.

Back in January, Corgan revealed that he and the group had 21 songs ready to go for a “pretty different” album. He later confirmed that sessions had begun in Nashville, and said the record would be arriving at some point in 2020.

“Billy has already started working on another new album,” Schroeder then said on a recent installment of Yamaha’s Artist Check-in with… series.

“We have actually 20 news songs coming out this year that we just finished kind of right before this [the coronavirus crisis] all started. He’s taking the time to get the ball rolling on even another new album.”

Speaking about the first new album earlier this year, Corgan said: “This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, ‘Machina’, where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time. It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music.”

Smashing Pumpkins’ last album ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun’, and their first since the original trio reunited, arrived in 2018. In a four-star review, NME described the LP as “a showcase of songcraft that’s allowed to breathe and reveal itself. Bring on volume two. The dream lives on.”

