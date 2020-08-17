Search

Discover

NEWS

Katy Perry shares official music video for latest single ‘Smile’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Eddy Lim • August 17, 2020

The video premiered on Facebook's Premium Music Video service

Katy Perry has shared her official music video for her latest single, ‘Smile’.

The visual premiered yesterday (August 14) and is the first video to be part of Facebook’s new Premium Music Video service. It was directed by Matthew Cullen, who also directed Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’, ‘California Gurls’ and ‘Chained To The Rhythm’.

Watch it below:

‘Smile’ is the title track from Perry’s forthcoming sixth studio album, which is slated for an August 28 release. It follows previous singles ‘Daisies‘, ‘Harleys In Hawaii‘ and gold-certified ‘Never Really Over‘.

Perry had originally released a “performance video” for ‘Smile’ in July. The clip saw the singer playing a miniature version of herself dressed as a clown.

Upon release, Perry said she wrote the song while battling “one of the darkest periods of my life”.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” she said in a statement.

“This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

‘Smile’ will mark Perry’s first full-length since the release of ‘Witness’ in 2017.

Recently, the singer spoke out on the sexual misconduct allegations that were leveled against her from model Josh Kloss.

“I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything,” she said in an interview with The Guardian.

“I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is.”

The post Katy Perry shares official music video for latest single ‘Smile’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 3 14
Load more comments
  1. casege8094
    casege8094 I have received $21746 in my last 4 weeks by working online from home just in my part time. I have joined this job 2 months ago and in my first month i have received $12k+ easily without having any online working experience. Everybody can get this job today and start making real money online by follow instructions on this website'...................WIC5.com
    ...show more
  2. kawoped289
    kawoped289 Make 6,000 dollar to 8,000 dollar A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss AndChoose Your Own Work Hours.Thanks A lot Here........................Www.Worksstar.com
    ...show more
  3. Mepheculd2
    RobertLHolmes [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family & relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I've started this job and earn handsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here............www.workshiring.com
    ...show more
  4. sodiv
    sodiv [ Work At Home For USA ]I basically make about $12,000-$18,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it . This is what I've been doing…......www.Wo­r­k­s­4­4.com
    ...show more
  5. HelenSpotts
    HelenSpotts Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page............ Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  6. RosaNEnriquez
    RosaNEnriquez ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now.......COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more
  7. NickSeo01
    Thanh My Join now with 188BET and get: - 100% of the first deposit is up to VND 1,500,000. - 300 million super bonus for each accumulator bet. - Rebate 7.6% of the total valid cumulative bet amount per week. - Bonus 3,000,000 VND of consecutive winnings for CASINO bets every day. Link Explore More: - dailybongdavndotcom.tin.vn/ - dailybongdavndotcom.hatenablog.com/ - dailybongdavndotcom.blogspot.com/ - dailybongdavndotcom.weebly.com/ - dailybongdavndotcom.jigsy.com/ Link Registration : dailybongdavn.com/
    ...show more
  8. Ansered
    Ansered I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it... Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website ==>>HERE→→→→→ www.eonline1.com
    ...show more
  9. Ansered
    Ansered I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it... Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website ==>>HERE→→→→→ www.eonline1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.