Christina Aguilera has released a music video for ‘Loyal Brave True’, her new track set to feature in the live-action Mulan adaptation.

The song is a particularly fitting release for Aguilera, whose 1998 track ‘Reflection’ featured in the original animated Mulan film. Watch the video for ‘Loyal Brave True’ below:

Aguilera teased the video on her Instagram account on Thursday (August 13) with behind the scenes photos and a caption that read, “Tomorrow <3”.

View this post on Instagram Tomorrow #LoyalBraveTrue A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Aug 13, 2020 at 6:48pm PDT

The music video follows the song’s initial release earlier this year, when the film was scheduled for a March premiere. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mulan release date was pushed back and is now set for release on September 4 via Disney+ in the US.

The announcement also noted that countries without access to Disney+ will still premiere Mulan in cinemas, COVID-19 permitting. Disney UK is yet to confirm its plans for release.

‘Loyal Brave True’ follows another recent soundtrack credit for Aguilera, after ‘My Family’ with Snoop Dogg, Migos and Karol G featured in the 2019 animated film, The Addams Family.

Recently, Legacy Recordings announced a special commemorative version of Aguilera’s debut self-titled album, which will feature rarities, remixes and a cappella tracks. The deluxe edition, in honour of its 20th anniversary, will be released on August 23.

The post Christina Aguilera shares video for ‘Mulan’ track, ‘Loyal Brave True’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.