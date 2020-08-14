Search

The Killers share ‘Dying Breed’: “It’s the most romantic lyric I’ve ever written”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Andrew Trendell • August 14, 2020

Flowers opens up about the latest taster from 'Imploding The Mirage'

The Killers have shared their brand new single ‘Dying Breed’, which features what frontman Brandon Flowers describes as “the most romantic lyric” that he’s ever written.

Having previously performed the track during a livestream, the band today (Friday August 14) share the official studio version of the latest taster of their upcoming album ‘Imploding The Mirage‘. Explaining the inspiration behind the track to NME, Flowers paid tribute to his wife Tana.

“I like the idea of where me and my wife have gotten to and where we headed,” Flowers told NME. “An overriding theme of this record is asking the question, ‘Can two become one?’ I know it’s old-fashioned, but it’s my life. It’s probably the prettiest or most romantic lyric I’ve ever written.

“My favorite line on the record is ‘I’ll be there when water’s rising / I’ll be your lifeguard’. I feel thankful for that. I want her to know that no matter what, I’m going to stay by her side and keep the promise.”

Flowers has previously spoken of how his wife’s battles with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression inspired his lyrics on The Killers’ previous album, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

The release of ‘My Soul’s Warning’ comes after The Killers first teased the record with the single ‘Caution’ earlier this year, which saw them heading back into synth-rock territory. The track was then followed by ‘Fire In Bone‘ and  ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’.

‘Imploding The Mirage’ will be released on Friday August 21. The Killers will return to the UK to play a string of rescheduled stadium shows in 2021, which were postponed due to coronavirus.

Last week saw the band issue a statement after an investigation found “no corroboration” into allegations of sexual assault made against their road crew.

