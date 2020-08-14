Search

Discover

NEWS

Phoenix are returning with new music next week

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • August 14, 2020

It'll be their first new material since 2018

Phoenix have announced that they will release a new song next week.

The French band last released an album in June 2017 with ‘Ti Amo’ while their last release, ‘Monologue’, came out in April 2018 for that year’s Record Store Day.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (August 13), Phoenix confirmed that a new song will arrive next week — although they didn’t specify a release date or track title.

The band did include a picture or screenshot of someone about to set fire to a top with the word ‘Phoenix’ on it, complementing the band’s use of a fire emoji in their written post.

Back in December Motorbass Studio, the Paris studio of the band’s late collaborator Philippe Zdar, confirmed that Phoenix were working on new material there.

The band paid tribute to Zdar in June 2019 following his passing, writing: “Philippe was legendary.⁣⁣ Of course, our music owes so much to him, he who spent hundreds and hundreds of hours lifting us up with the breath of his talent, his enthusiasm and his kindness.⁣⁣

“But much more, he taught us that you could raise your life, Friendship, Love to the rank of major art. In all these areas he was an absolute genius.”

The post Phoenix are returning with new music next week appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 2
  1. DonaldBHubbard
    DonaldBHubbard I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it….......www.money87.com
    ...show more
  2. Yets1937
    FredMCopper [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family & relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I've started this job and earn handsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here............www.workshiring.com  .
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.