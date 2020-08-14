Miley Cyrus returns with bold new single ‘Midnight Sky’

Miley Cyrus has returned with her first new music this year, sharing latest single ‘Midnight Sky’ today (August 14).

The disco-tinged bop arrives alongside a self-directed, retro-styled video that sees Cyrus performing in front of neon lights and a wall of mirrors. The singer drew inspiration from icons like Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry for both the video and the song itself – an influence that feels noticeably present on both.

Watch the video for ‘Midnight Sky’ below:

The lyrics to ‘Midnight Sky’ see Cyrus asserting control and independence, with the singer declaring “I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone/ Oh no, I don’t need to be loved by you,” on the track’s rousing chorus.

‘Midnight Sky’ follows up a pair of singles from Cyrus last year – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ in June and ‘Slide Away’ in August. While she’s yet to announce an official release date, Cyrus has been teasing her seventh studio album ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’ for some time, recently telling fans to prepare to “meet Miley Cyrus… again”.

Last year, Cyrus announced that the project would compile three separate EPs released in the lead-up to the album. The first of those EPs, ‘She Is Coming’, arrived back in May of last year, with NME describing the record as “strange, shameless and, most importantly, supremely entertaining”.

