Alicia Keys and Khalid tease a collaboration

By Anna Rose • August 13, 2020

Keys also shared a clip of her singing a new track

Alicia Keys and Khalid have teased new music together in a cryptic tweet exchange.

Keys tagged Khalid in a post on Twitter and wrote “I think it’s time”, sharing a 15-second audio clip of her singing: “Because I’m so, so done/I’m living the way that I want”. 

Khalid simply responded, “YUP”.

 

Any new music from Keys will follow her latest single, ‘Perfect Way To Die’, released in June.

The track, released in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests, discussed “the culture of police violence” and a “system of racism that looks at Black life as unworthy”.

Keys is also set to release a new album, ‘Alicia’, this autumn, featuring the single.

Also in June, Khalid dropped the single ‘Experience’, a collaboration with Victoria Monét and SG Lewis. Amid Black Lives Matter protests, the trio explained why they stuck to their intended release date: “We’ve always used music as a form of escapism from troubling things.”

“This song, though deep in subject matter, sonically simply feels joyful and celebratory. It’s important to us to highlight and celebrate Black joy and love in the middle of so much pain and trauma.”

