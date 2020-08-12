Search

Discover

NEWS

The Japanese House – ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’ EP: Bon Iver appears on lush and radio-ready collection

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Hannah Mylrea • August 12, 2020

The avant-pop maven has crafted an impeccably short and sweet record

When Amber Bain (better known by her moniker The Japanese House) started working on her debut album, 2019’s ‘Good At Falling’, she was in need of a co-producer. George Daniel – a long-time collaborator and drummer of The 1975 – with whom she’d worked with on most of her previous releases was tied up working on his band’s 2018 blockbuster ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’, so she needed somebody to fill his shoes.

Bain started looking into the production credits of her favorite albums to see who worked behind the scenes on them. One of these was Bon Iver‘s third album ’22, A Million’, which lead to her reaching out to BJ Burton, the production wonder who’s worked extensively with Justin Vernon, and resulted in Bain heading to Wisconsin to work on music at April Base, Vernon’s secluded recording studios.

This experience is brought full circle on Bain’s latest EP, ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’, which includes the Justin Vernon-featuring ‘Dionne’. Once again produced by Burton, it’s an amalgamation of gorgeous shimmering electronics and hazy layered vocals, fusing The Japanese House’s dreamy melodies with the glitchy production that permeated ’22, A Million’.

There’s a new sense of sureness in ‘Dionne’, too, something that’s echoed throughout the rest of ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’. Previous single, ‘Something Has To Change’, with its sing-a-long chorus and hand-clapped beats, is a pop smash cloaked in swirling synths. The minimalist title track sees Bain examine the memory of a lost loved one (“She’s the sound of your own voice / She’s someone else’s drink”) as electronic sounds trickle in the background. ‘Sharing Beds’, built around subtle piano lines and vocoded vocals, evokes The 1975’s glitchier moments.

‘Good At Falling’ was filled with gut-punch moments (on ‘We Talk all the Time’ Bain honestly states: “We don’t fuck anymore / But we talk all the time so it’s fine”), and her lyricism shines again here. Take ‘Dionne’’s incisive assessment of a relationship: “I’ve been thinking about / My storyline / And how your past becomes your present if it’s always on your mind”.

‘Chewing Cotton Wool’ is an elevation of Bain’s sound. It’s a short collection, but one brings the last few years of music of The Japanese House full circle, while pushing to the future with its lush sounds and huge, radio-ready hooks. Short but sweet, it’s another indication of the avant-pop maven Bain’s poised to become.

Details

Release date: August 12

Record label: Dirty Hit

The post The Japanese House – ‘Chewing Cotton Wool’ EP: Bon Iver appears on lush and radio-ready collection appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 3 6
  1. cekit27976
    jasmine Start your home business right now. Spend more time with your family and earn.Start bringing 55$/hour just on a computer. Very easy way to make your life happy and earning continuously. ⓇWww/worksstar.ℂℴℳⓇplease don't copy"Ⓡ" In Url Thanks
    ...show more
  2. waser94180
    waser94180 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail.........................Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  3. kecimok
    kecimok Google pay 92$ per hour my last pay check was $8400 working 10 hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 18k for months now and he works about 24 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out.This is what I do ......www.earn75.com
    ...show more
  4. yijahih901
    yija hih901 [FOR USA] ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Check The Details HERE…....www.EARN22.com
    ...show more
  5. sijes16792
    sijes16792 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generated and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks............... www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  6. ErickaCPolk
    ErickaCPolk ?? My classmate’s mother makes $86/hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her paycheck was $17290 just working on the computer for a few hours.why not check here…….  bit.ly/3kIED50
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.