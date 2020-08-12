Search

Discover

NEWS

Future Islands announce new album ‘As Long As You Are’ and share new single ‘Thrill’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • August 12, 2020

The record is out in October via 4AD

Future Islands have announced their new album — get full details on ‘As Long As You Are’ below.

The new record will arrive via 4AD on October 9, following the band’s 2017 LP ‘The Far Field’.

The Baltimore four-piece made their comeback last month with the release of new single ‘For Sure’, and they’re now sharing another new track and video – watch and hear ‘Thrill’, which is created by the band’s own Samuel T. Herring, below.

On the new album’s release date, Future Islands are set to play a special ticketed livestream show from their hometown of Baltimore, with tickets on sale now.

Last year, the band previewed seven new songs, including new single ‘Thrill’, during a gig at the Pearl Street Nightclub in Northampton, Massachusetts.

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘As Long As You Are’ below.

Future Islands

1. Glada
2. For Sure
3. Born In A War
4. I Knew You
5. City’s Face
6. Waking
7. The Painter
8. Plastic Beach
9. Moonlight
10. Thrill
11. Hit The Coast

In a four-star review of Future Islands’ ‘The Far Field’NME said: “In some respects on ‘The Far Field’, not that much has changed. Musically, they haven’t meddled with the formula they’ve been nurturing for a decade. The songs are built around Gerrit Welmers’ rippling synths and William Cashion’s propulsive basslines. And Herring’s still determined to plough all of his rawest emotions into the lyrics.”

Since the release of that album, Herring released his debut rap solo album under the alias Hemlock Ernst in October 2019. ‘Back At The House’ was created with producer Kenny Segal.

The post Future Islands announce new album ‘As Long As You Are’ and share new single ‘Thrill’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 1 6
  1. cekit27976
    jasmine Bow Wow and Omarion’s alliance dates back to the mid-2000s. Now to kick off the new decade, the two face off with Elliott Wilson and Brian B.Dot Miller in the latest episode of the Rap Radar Podcast…… Www.Worksstar.Com
    ...show more
  2. waser94180
    waser94180 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail.........................Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  3. kecimok
    kecimok Google pay 92$ per hour my last pay check was $8400 working 10 hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 18k for months now and he works about 24 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out.This is what I do ......www.earn75.com
    ...show more
  4. yijahih901
    yija hih901 [FOR USA] ★Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously 1500 Dollars Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet… Check The Details HERE…....www.EARN22.com
    ...show more
  5. sijes16792
    sijes16792 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generated and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks............... www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  6. ErickaCPolk
    ErickaCPolk ?? My classmate’s mother makes $86/hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her paycheck was $17290 just working on the computer for a few hours.why not check here…….  bit.ly/3kIED50
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.