Watch Post Malone get a new tattoo during a dentist appointment

By Matthew Neale • August 11, 2020

Posty gets inked and scraped in the same chair

Post Malone‘s dentist has shared an image of the rapper getting a new leg tattoo during his recent check-up.

Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly shared the image, which shows tattoo artist Ganga inking Posty’s right shin.

“Epic work gong down on the legend @postmalone ….. wait for it ………” Connelly wrote alongside one of the images on his Instagram account.

Ganga captioned his post: “@postmalone thank you so much for your trust, the first time in the world that this is done! In the operating room working hand in hand with @connellydds ❤ more news soon!”

The design itself has not been revealed yet – but you can check out the work in progress below.

Last month, the ‘Circles’ rapper opened up about his experiences with UFO sightings, going into detail about incidents he claims to have witnessed across the country since he was 16.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Malone said his first sighting came as a teenager. “I’ve seen one,” he told Rogan. “I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York and it would just stay there.

The artist added that he’d spotted strange aerial phenomena in Utah and California more recently, telling Rogan “I can’t tell you how many times.”

Meanwhile, Malone has said that he hopes his new album will help “uplift people’s spirits” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer/rapper is currently working on the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ at his home in Park City, Utah.

