Tom DeLonge to “shed new light” on UFOs at virtual Comic Con panel

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Eddy Lim • August 11, 2020

The panel will air on YouTube this coming Sunday

Angels & Airwaves frontman Tom DeLonge is set to share his thoughts on UFOs at an online film and TV panel as part of Metaverse, a virtual New York Comic Con.

He will be joined by UFO hunter and former Pentagon special agent Luis Elizondo, who currently works for DeLonge’s To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science.

Metaverse will take place this week from August 13-16. DeLonge and Elizondo’s panel will take place on Sunday August 16 and will be aired on NY Comic Con’s YouTube channel at 5:30pm BST.

 

Last year, DeLonge appeared in and served as executive producer for Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation, which aims to “expose new evidence on UFOs”. The first episode of the series aired in May on the HISTORY channel.

The series’ premise followed the revelation that the Pentagon was investigating potential extraterrestrial attacks under a project titled the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), once spearheaded by Elizondo.

“With this show, the real conversation can finally begin,” said DeLonge upon the announcement of the new series.

“I’m thankful to HISTORY for giving the To The Stars Academy team of world-class scientists, engineers and intelligence experts the opportunity to tell the story in a comprehensive and compelling way. I think everyone that watches the show will walk away with questions answered and a feeling of, ‘wow, I get it now’”.

