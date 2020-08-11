Guitars signed by Robert Plant and Carlos Santana to be auctioned for MusiCares

A guitar signed by Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi is one of the highlights of a charity auction taking place next month.

The charity event put on by Julien’s Auctions will benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation which provides aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.

Taking place on September 9 live in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com, with advance online bidding starting on August 17, some of the items up for grabs include a Gibson SG Standard ’61 guitar in vintage cherry signed by Plant and Iommi, and a Paul Reed Smith limited edition Carlos Santana Abraxas SE limited edition guitar signed by Santana himself.

Other items include a Fender California Coast black ukulele with yellow abstract pattern signed by Billie Eilish, Ronnie Wood‘s signed lithograph ‘Decades 50’s’, and a dark grey leather jacket worn by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees.

Eric Clapton, Joan Jett, Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Tom Jones, Rascal Flatts, Bono, and a number of others also have items in the auction. See the full listing here.

Over the past few months, a number of artists have donated to MusiCares in order to help with coronavirus relief efforts.

The Weeknd donated $1million, split between MusiCares and the frontline hospital workers of Scarborough Health Network, while All Within My Hands Foundation, the nonprofit organization founded by Metallica, donated to a number of charities last month, including MusiCares.

In March, George Harrison‘s Material World Foundation donated $500,000 to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save the Children, and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders).

