Cardi B defends casting of Kylie Jenner in ‘WAP’ music video

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Jackson Langford • August 10, 2020

A petition asking for the removal of Jenner from the clip has reached over 64,000 signatures

Cardi B defended the casting of Kylie Jenner in the music video for her new track with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’.

The video, directed by Collin Tille, features a slew of celebrity cameos, including Normani, Rosalía, Sukihana, Mulatto and Rubi Rose.

Jenner also has a cameo midway through the video. Some fans online, however, have been puzzled about her casting, as every other cameo was made by a musician.

One twitter user, @RhapsoDani, praised Normani for dancing in the clip but criticized Jenner for “[walking] down the hall and (opening) a door”, adding that it’s a “visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women having to do the bare minimum to get somewhere.”

In a series of now deleted tweets, Cardi questioned why Normani was given the relatively small role.

“Normani is one of the best female artist [sic] that dances,” Cardi tweeted, “Like she dances her fuckin ass of [sic]!”

“Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?”

She went on to assert that the casting issue is not about race.

“There’s issues out here in the world that it is [sic] about race that I preach all the time…,” she said. “Not everything is about race.”

She also explained that Jenner was cast partly because she was kind to Cardi and her daughter, Kulture, at Jenner’s daughter’s birthday party. She added that her husband Offset is “real close” with Travis Scott and Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble.

She later retweeted a post that stated that dancing was Normani’s talent and strutting was Jenner’s, writing: “Exactly.”

Cardi’s defense of Jenner comes shortly after a petition on Change.org asking for the removal of Jenner from the music video hit over 64,000 signatures.

Over the weekend, Cardi said that she had spoken with the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after previously voicing her support for Bernie Sanders.

“I think he’s getting it and I think he understands the people’s pain,” she said. “He’s getting what we want.”

