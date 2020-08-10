Cardi B defends casting of Kylie Jenner in ‘WAP’ music video

Cardi B defended the casting of Kylie Jenner in the music video for her new track with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’.

The video, directed by Collin Tille, features a slew of celebrity cameos, including Normani, Rosalía, Sukihana, Mulatto and Rubi Rose.

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

Jenner also has a cameo midway through the video. Some fans online, however, have been puzzled about her casting, as every other cameo was made by a musician.

One twitter user, @RhapsoDani, praised Normani for dancing in the clip but criticized Jenner for “[walking] down the hall and (opening) a door”, adding that it’s a “visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women having to do the bare minimum to get somewhere.”

In a series of now deleted tweets, Cardi questioned why Normani was given the relatively small role.

“Normani is one of the best female artist [sic] that dances,” Cardi tweeted, “Like she dances her fuckin ass of [sic]!”

“Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?”

#CardiB speaks out against comparisons between #Normani and #KylieJenner, explains why she invited Kylie to be in the #WAP video: "This is not about f*ckin race. Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party." pic.twitter.com/VcXOMQ4r0x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2020

She went on to assert that the casting issue is not about race.

“There’s issues out here in the world that it is [sic] about race that I preach all the time…,” she said. “Not everything is about race.”

She also explained that Jenner was cast partly because she was kind to Cardi and her daughter, Kulture, at Jenner’s daughter’s birthday party. She added that her husband Offset is “real close” with Travis Scott and Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble.

She later retweeted a post that stated that dancing was Normani’s talent and strutting was Jenner’s, writing: “Exactly.”

Cardi’s defense of Jenner comes shortly after a petition on Change.org asking for the removal of Jenner from the music video hit over 64,000 signatures.

Over the weekend, Cardi said that she had spoken with the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after previously voicing her support for Bernie Sanders.

“I think he’s getting it and I think he understands the people’s pain,” she said. “He’s getting what we want.”

