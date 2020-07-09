Search

'The Wonder Years' to be rebooted, focusing on Black family in the 1960s

The show ran for six seasons between 1988 and 1993

Iconic TV show The Wonder Years is set to return to screens, now with a Black family as the focus.

ABC have ordered a reboot of the show, which ran for six seasons between 1988 and 1993.

As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, Empire co-creator Lee Daniels is set to head up the reboot, which will focus on a Black family in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1960s. The original show was based around a white middle-class family in a typical American suburban home.

The original Wonder Years co-creator, Neal Marlens, is set to act as a consultant on the show, while Fred Savage, who played the role of Kevin Arnold in the show, will direct the pilot episode of the show.

The Wonder Years: Paul (Josh Saviano, left) and Kevin (Fred Savage) wanted to join the in-crowd with Winnie (Danica McKellar)

Daniels is set to executive produce the show alongside Saladin K. Patterson, who’s worked on The Big Bang Theory among other shows. Sources say that the show will look at a 2021-2022 release date.

Back in 2018, rumours emerged that The Wonder Years was cancelled after Fred Savage was accused of sexual harassment. Alley Mills, who played Savage’s TV mother Norma Arnold, claimed that the show was cancelled because of the lawsuit.

“When we shot the series finale … nobody knew whether or not The Wonder Years was going to be renewed,” Mills told Yahoo. “And that’s because of a completely ridiculous sexual harassment suit that was going on against Fred Savage — who is, like, the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the Earth.”

The lawsuit in question was filed in 1993 by costume designer Monique Long, who accused Savage – who was 16 at the time – and Jason Hervey (who played Wayne Arnold, and was 20 at the time of the suit) of sexual harassment.

