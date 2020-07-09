Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing and feared dead after boat trip with 4 year-old son

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • July 09, 2020

Rivera's son was found alone in the boat on California's Lake Piru yesterday (July 8)

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and feared dead after taking a boating trip with her four-year-old son, officials say.

Rivera and her son took a boat trip on Lake Piru in Southern California yesterday afternoon (July 8), according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, with her son then being found alone on a boat in the lake.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search for Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee from 2009 to 2015, will resume “at first light” today (July 9).

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted that a search was underway for a “possible drowning victim at Lake Piru,” later adding confirmation that the missing person is indeed Rivera, along with a video of a search helicopter patrolling at Lake Piru.

“The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light,” the second tweet said.

 

“This is considered to be a horrible accident,” the department told NBC Los Angeles, revealing that Rivera’s son was found sleeping on the boat around three hours after it was rented.

On Tuesday (July 7), Rivera shared a picture of her and her son to social media, with the caption: “Just the two of us.”

The post ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera missing and feared dead after boat trip with 4 year-old son appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 12 12
Load more comments
  1. rotis1968
  2. Jasimen.Logon
    Jasimen Logon ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.Drwork2.com
    ...show more
  3. OliviaaCam
    Olliviaa Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  4. turvichurch
    turvichurch My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. OliviaaCam
    Olliviaa ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> gg.gg/k4mtv
    ...show more
  6. jenyliza2
    jenyliza ( Free Join Now ) Let make out with random Girl tonight. She waiting you in a sexy mood 😘 💋 ...........................( here =>> www.purefuck.tk
    ...show more
  7. MicheleMissWord
    Michele ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> v.ht/JNsg
    ...show more
  8. poxof30
    poxof30 I made $64,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I'm a full time student. I'm using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great m0ney. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it.Here.............   Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  9. mayip16920
    mayip16920 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  10. jobatav
    jobatav ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬● [ Work At Home For USA ] ★I a­m m­a­k­ing 16­­k­­ mo­­nt­­hl­y f­or w­ork­­i­ng fr­­om ho­me. I n­ev­­er th­o­ug­ht th­­at i­­t wa­s­ le­­g­­it bu­t m­­­y ­be­st f­r­ie­nd­ is ea­rni­­ng 1­­0 th­­ou­­­­sa­nd do­­ll­­ar­­s a ­mo­­­n­­th b­y wo­­­rk­­in­g o­­n­­li­ne a­­nd sh­­­e r­ec­­omm­­­en­­de­­d m­­e t­­o t­r­­y i­­t. ★ for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lotCOPY HERE☛☛☛ www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.