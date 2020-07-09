People Simply Can't Look Away From Demi Moore’s Casual Photo of Her Decor

Nearly 30 years later, she may have done it again, by casually sharing a photo of her bathroom that has sent people on social media reeling.

On Wednesday, the actress wanted to share the news that she is hard at work on the upcoming podcast Dirty Diana, so she posted two images of her sitting on a couch in front of a microphone doing her thing.

While the content of the photos was not particularly remarkable, the setting of her home studio took people by surprise. Moore was working in her bathroom with the toilet and a sunken bathtub visible in the images. Soon, as Buzzfeed reported, people were pondering the interior design choices of the G.I. Janestar, trying to decide whether couches in the bathroom were going to be the next big trend or bathroom carpeting was ever a good idea.

starting a slack channel for the sole purpose us discussing why demi moore has both carpet and a couch in her bathroom pic.twitter.com/4NeLbJCVpF — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) July 8, 2020

There may be a simple explanation like Moore brought the couch into the bathroom for a DIY home podcast recording studio or simply needed to find a quiet corner to record, or simply wanted some alone time while staying indoors during a pandemic. It’s still fun to dissect the bathrooms of the celebrities and their carpeting choices.

Every parent who has ever breathed a sigh of relief in the only locking room in their house has a thought... https://t.co/6M0E2vraHm — Naomi Tomky (@gastrognome) July 9, 2020

Refuse to believe this is actually her bathroom — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) July 8, 2020

Finally, a good design for my animal crossing bathroom https://t.co/1PQFtRrvWq — Melissa McEwen (@melissamcewen) July 9, 2020

There is carpeting around the toilet.

That is all I can focus on and something in me is screaming. — Brigitte (@brigitte_huard) July 8, 2020

i will never stop thinking about Demi's carpeted bathroom. https://t.co/oTJNuAGZL4 — Will Ganss (@willganss) July 8, 2020

A carpeted bathroom(???) With a couch (??) I'm very uncomfortable https://t.co/yBUOfryQuJ — Shelby Reynolds (@shelbblayne12) July 9, 2020

I could spend hours trying to figure out why this bathroom exists and still not notice everything in it.. https://t.co/hTz7R9QM8N — Lo???????????????? (@L0sco23) July 9, 2020

I enjoy that she cares not one jot about being photobombed by her own toilet. https://t.co/Cl9CClEDgS — Sarah Rochester (@sarahjc01) July 8, 2020

Uhh...even forgetting the carpet and the couch....why does Demi Moore have a life size statue of Joan of Arc in her bathroom? Also....why does Demi Moore do zoom meetings from her bathroom? https://t.co/gQUTwwFS2b — Marc McDonald (@MarcMcD) July 9, 2020

If Demi Moore has a brown carpet and a floral couch in her bathroom then that is what we all need to have ???? https://t.co/oz1ZXIRcdq — Ella (@EllaBellaBleu) July 9, 2020

oh to be the tiny monkey overseeing the toilet in demi moore’s carpeted bathroom with a Joan of Arc statue and a couch pic.twitter.com/iFSf08phsC — we live in a society (@spaghettion1000) July 9, 2020