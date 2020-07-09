Search

Discover

NEWS

People Simply Can't Look Away From Demi Moore’s Casual Photo of Her Decor

By TIME/Melissa Locker • July 09, 2020

Demi Moore was responsible for one of the most influential images of all time.

Nearly 30 years later, she may have done it again, by casually sharing a photo of her bathroom that has sent people on social media reeling.

On Wednesday, the actress wanted to share the news that she is hard at work on the upcoming podcast Dirty Diana, so she posted two images of her sitting on a couch in front of a microphone doing her thing.

While the content of the photos was not particularly remarkable, the setting of her home studio took people by surprise. Moore was working in her bathroom with the toilet and a sunken bathtub visible in the images. Soon, as Buzzfeed reported, people were pondering the interior design choices of the G.I. Janestar, trying to decide whether couches in the bathroom were going to be the next big trend or bathroom carpeting was ever a good idea.

There may be a simple explanation like Moore brought the couch into the bathroom for a DIY home podcast recording studio or simply needed to find a quiet corner to record, or simply wanted some alone time while staying indoors during a pandemic. It’s still fun to dissect the bathrooms of the celebrities and their carpeting choices.

5 7 11
Load more comments
  1. rotis1968
  2. Jasimen.Logon
    Jasimen Logon ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.Drwork2.com
    ...show more
  3. OliviaVidos
    Olivia I love SE︆︆X and I love to SU︆︆CK.💥💦 If you want me, write to me on my li︆︆nk and we'll talk about our meeting==>> bit.do/fGrhU
    ...show more
  4. turvichurch
    turvichurch My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. jenyliza2
    jenyliza ( Free Join Now ) Let make out with random Girl tonight. She waiting you in a sexy mood 😘 💋 ...........................( here =>> www.purefuck.tk
    ...show more
  6. MicheleMissWord
    Michele ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> v.ht/JNsg
    ...show more
  7. poxof30
    poxof30 I made $64,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I'm a full time student. I'm using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great m0ney. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it.Here............. Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  8. mayip16920
    mayip16920 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  9. mayip16920
    mayip16920 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  10. Hein1994
    Hein1994 The relative of my Classmate procures $530 each hour on the net. He has been out of tough work for 5 months, however a month inside the past his paycheck became $ 18468, really chipping away at the net for multiple hours. examine extra in this website online, go to the residence tab of this web website online for additional diffused factors ...Get data<3 HERE ...⇢⇢⇢ Www.Fox200.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.