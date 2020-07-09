Search

Discover

NEWS

Arcade Fire drummer Jeremy Gara announces new solo album

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • July 09, 2020

'Passerine Finale' will arrive in September via Geoff Barrow's Invada Records

Arcade Fire drummer Jeremy Gara has announced details of a new solo album.

‘Passerine Finale’ will come out on September 11 via Invada Records, the label of Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow.

In advance of the new album, Gara has shared a video for the album’s first single, ‘wraith’ – watch it below.

The new album follows Gara’s debut solo album, ‘limn’, which came out back in 2016. ‘Passerine Finale’ has been created over the space of three years.

See the tracklisting and artwork for ‘Passerine Finale’ below.

01 in, final note
02 L_06
03 Kelpie
04 ice towers
05 watching you
06 CDMX
07 Passerine Finale
08 wraith

Arcade Fire

Back in April, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler shared a snippet of a new song from the band as they work on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Everything Now’.

The clip features Butler singing the lines “You speak your mind, don’t care who it offends/With you, I never have to pretend” and an instrumental reminiscent of the band’s album ‘The Suburbs’. Another clip includes the lyric: “Infinite line of overbearing boyfriends/Time to jump the turnstile, take me to my true friends.”

Butler began sharing clips from the studio earlier this year when he previewed an acoustic snippet on his Instagram story. “Sometimes it takes 20 years to write a song,” he captioned the post.

The post Arcade Fire drummer Jeremy Gara announces new solo album appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 9 11
Load more comments
  1. rotis1968
    rotis Make money online from home extra cash more than $18k to $21k. Start getting paid every month Thousands Dollars online. I have received $26K in this month by just working online from home in my part time.every person easily do this job by just open this link and follow details on this page to get started ...........www.earn75.com
    ...show more
  2. Jasimen.Logon
    Jasimen Logon ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.Drwork2.com
    ...show more
  3. OliviaaCam
    Olliviaa Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  4. turvichurch
    turvichurch My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. faheemcs2019
    faheem forumpakistan.com/mobiles/ Click for mobile phone information and secrets
    ...show more
  6. OliviaaCam
    Olliviaa ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> gg.gg/k4mtv
    ...show more
  7. jenyliza2
    jenyliza ( Free Join Now ) Let make out with random Girl tonight. She waiting you in a sexy mood 😘 💋 ...........................( here =>> www.purefuck.tk
    ...show more
  8. MicheleMissWord
    Michele ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> v.ht/JNsg
    ...show more
  9. poxof30
    poxof30 I made $64,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I'm a full time student. I'm using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I've made such great m0ney. It's really user friendly and I'm just so happy that I found out about it.Here............. Www.Fox200.com
    ...show more
  10. Hein1994
    Hein1994 The relative of my Classmate procures $530 each hour on the net. He has been out of tough work for 5 months, however a month inside the past his paycheck became $ 18468, really chipping away at the net for multiple hours. examine extra in this website online, go to the residence tab of this web website online for additional diffused factors ...Get data<3 HERE ...⇢⇢⇢ Www.Fox200.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.