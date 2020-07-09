Arcade Fire drummer Jeremy Gara announces new solo album

Arcade Fire drummer Jeremy Gara has announced details of a new solo album.

‘Passerine Finale’ will come out on September 11 via Invada Records, the label of Portishead‘s Geoff Barrow.

In advance of the new album, Gara has shared a video for the album’s first single, ‘wraith’ – watch it below.

The new album follows Gara’s debut solo album, ‘limn’, which came out back in 2016. ‘Passerine Finale’ has been created over the space of three years.

See the tracklisting and artwork for ‘Passerine Finale’ below.

01 in, final note

02 L_06

03 Kelpie

04 ice towers

05 watching you

06 CDMX

07 Passerine Finale

08 wraith

Back in April, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler shared a snippet of a new song from the band as they work on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Everything Now’.

The clip features Butler singing the lines “You speak your mind, don’t care who it offends/With you, I never have to pretend” and an instrumental reminiscent of the band’s album ‘The Suburbs’. Another clip includes the lyric: “Infinite line of overbearing boyfriends/Time to jump the turnstile, take me to my true friends.”

Butler began sharing clips from the studio earlier this year when he previewed an acoustic snippet on his Instagram story. “Sometimes it takes 20 years to write a song,” he captioned the post.

