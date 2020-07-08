Search

‘The Umbrella Academy’ teases new Gerard Way track and trailer for tomorrow

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Caleb Triscari • July 08, 2020

The second season arrives July 31

Netflix’s show The Umbrella Academy has teased a new trailer and track from its creator, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, set to be released tomorrow (July 9).

In an Instagram post, Netflix shared a ’70s-inspired graphic of what appear to be lyrics, with an illustration of Way in the center. The post came with the caption, “feelin groovy. see u tmrw.” The aesthetic follows on from previous posts that share a similar retro feel, suggesting the second season will be set in the past.

 
 
 
feelin groovy. see u tmrw 🖤

A few hours beforehand, the Instagram account shared another post featuring actor Robert Sheehan with the words ‘trailer tomorrow’ written on his hands.

 
 
 
:posts video: :runs:

In May, Netflix announced the second season of The Umbrella Academy will arrive on July 31. The announcement was accompanied by a clip of the cast dancing to ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’, recreating a scene from the first season and riffing on the pandemic-induced lockdown. Season two was confirmed by Way back in April 2019 with a short trailer.

The Umbrella Academy’s debut season landed in February last year. Upon its release, NME gave the season a four-star review, calling it “a vibrant antidote to brooding superhero stories”.

