‘The Umbrella Academy’ teases new Gerard Way track and trailer for tomorrow

Netflix’s show The Umbrella Academy has teased a new trailer and track from its creator, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, set to be released tomorrow (July 9).

In an Instagram post, Netflix shared a ’70s-inspired graphic of what appear to be lyrics, with an illustration of Way in the center. The post came with the caption, “feelin groovy. see u tmrw.” The aesthetic follows on from previous posts that share a similar retro feel, suggesting the second season will be set in the past.

A few hours beforehand, the Instagram account shared another post featuring actor Robert Sheehan with the words ‘trailer tomorrow’ written on his hands.

In May, Netflix announced the second season of The Umbrella Academy will arrive on July 31. The announcement was accompanied by a clip of the cast dancing to ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’, recreating a scene from the first season and riffing on the pandemic-induced lockdown. Season two was confirmed by Way back in April 2019 with a short trailer.

The Umbrella Academy’s debut season landed in February last year. Upon its release, NME gave the season a four-star review, calling it “a vibrant antidote to brooding superhero stories”.

