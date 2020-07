Elton John confirms rescheduled dates for UK and European farewell tour

Elton John has announced the rescheduled UK and European dates for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ – check them out below.

The iconic musician had been due to perform farewell shows in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Leeds throughout November and December this year.

Today (July 7), John posted a statement on his official website to confirm that the concerts have now been pushed back until 2021. Tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored.

“Rescheduling my concerts is never a decision taken lightly, but my priority is always the safety of all parties including my tour crew, the venue staff and of course you, my amazing fans,” the statement reads.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road UK and Europe tour dates rescheduled to 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/7eXbiMVFoE pic.twitter.com/41TsGSCjln — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 7, 2020

“It breaks my heart that we have had to reschedule the 2020 dates we were all looking forward to so much, but my team and I have been working diligently on rescheduled plans for 2021.”

John’s European tour will now kick-off on September 1 in Berlin, with his UK leg set to begin at Manchester Arena on October 30.

Elton John will play:

Wed September 01 2021 – BERLIN Mercedez Benz Arena (Germany)

Fri September 03 2021 – BERLIN Mercedez Benz Arena (Germany)

Sat September 04 2021 – BERLIN Mercedez Benz Arena (Germany)

Tue September 07 2021 – COLOGNE Lanxness Arena (Germany)

Wed September 08 2021 – COLOGNE Lanxness Arena (Germany)

Sat September 11 2021 – HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena (Germany)

Sun September 12 2021 – HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena (Germany)

Tue September 14 2021 – HAMBURG Barclaycard Arena (Germany)

Fri September 17 2021 – STOCKHOLM Tele2 Arena (SE)

Sat September 18 2021 – STOCKHOLM Tele2 Arena (SE)

Tue September 21 2021 – HELSINKI Hartwell Arena (Finland)

Wed September 22 2021 – HELSINKI Hartwell Arena (Finland)

Sat September 25 2021 – OSLO Telenor Arena (Norway)

Sun September 26 2021 – OSLO Telenor Arena (Norway)

Thu September 30 2021 – COLOGNE Lanxess Arena (Germany)

Tue October 05 2021 – ZURICH Hallenstadion (Switzerland)

Wed October 06 2021 – ZURICH Hallenstadion (Switzerland)

Sun October 10 2021 – PARIS Accor Hotels Arena (France)

Tue October 12 2021 – PARIS Accor Hotels Arena (France)

Wed October 13 2021 – PARIS Accor Hotels Arena (France)

Sat October 16 2021 – ANTWERP Sportpaleis (Belgium)

Sun October 17 2021 – ANTWERP Sportpaleis (Belgium)

Fri October 22 2021 – BARCELONA Palau Sant Jordi (Spain)

Sat October 23 2021 – BARCELONA Palau Sant Jordi (Spain)

Sat October 30 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue November 02 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Wed November 03 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Fri November 05 2021 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Sun November 07 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue November 09 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Wed November 10 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Fri November 12 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sun November 14 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue November 16 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Wed November 17 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Fri November 19 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sun November 21 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

Tue November 23 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

Sat November 27 2021 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

Sun November 28 2021 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

Wed December 01 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Fri December 03 2021 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sat December 04 2021 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Mon December 06 2021 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast

Thu December 09 2021 – ABERDEEN P & J Live

Fri December 10 2021 – ABERDEEN P & J Live

Mon December 13 2021 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue December 14 2021 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

This comes after John postponed the remaining North American dates of his farewell stint due to the pandemic back in April.

In the meantime, Elton John has launched a series of classic concert streams in a bid to entertain fans during the lockdown. The weekly broadcasts began last Friday (July 3) with his 1976 performance at Edinburgh’s Playhouse Theatre.

