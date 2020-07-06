More than 250 Linkin Park fans from 36 countries have come together to record a special cover of ‘In The End’ from quarantine.

The video was created by YouTube users RocknMob, who organize mass performances of famous rock songs.

“2020 brought us a lot of challenges but they couldn’t stop us from rocknmobing!” the description for the video reads.

The post Watch over 250 Linkin Park fans from 35 countries perform ‘In The End’ from quarantine appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.