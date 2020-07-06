Search

Tekashi 6ix9ine shares behind-the-scenes look at how he shot music videos while on house arrest

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • July 06, 2020

The rapper's stint under house arrest is about to come to an end

Tekashi 6ix9ine has given fans a look behind-the-scenes at how he managed to shoot three of his recent music videos while he was under house arrest.

To celebrate his stint under house arrest coming to an end, the controversial rapper shared a video showing his fans exactly how he shot videos for the record-breaking ‘GOOBA’ and ‘TROLLZ’ with Nicki Minaj, as well as Spanish single ‘YAYA’.

Sharing the clip shot during what he calls “the house arrest saga” on Instagram, Tekashi wrote: “SO HOUSE ARREST IS COMING TO AN END…. AND I WANT TO SAY THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS…. I CREATED AND BROKE A WHOLE BUNCH OF RECORDS FROM MY LIVING ROOM….. YAYA WAS THE LAST OF THE HOUSE ARREST SAGA …… I LOVE YOU TO ALL MY FANS.”

He added: “YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST I MADE THE BEST OF WHAT I HAD FROM MY LIVING ROOM AND WE STILL WENT NUMBER 1 WE STILL WENT PLATINUM COMING HOME FROM JAIL I LOVE YOU.”

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine’s ‘Trollz’ suffered the biggest chart fall in history for a single debuting at Number One on the US Billboard chart.

Last week, the rapper’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after selling 116,000 equivalent units. Of that sum, 36 million were streams while it earned 1.2 million radio airplay audience impressions.

It marked 6ix9ine’s first Number One, and is only the 40th song ever to debut at Number One on the Hot 100 in the chart’s history. He celebrated the achievement by posting a video on Instagram which saw him popping a bottle of champagne while repeatedly claiming to be “unstoppable.”

However, according to Chart Data, ‘Trollz’ suffered “the biggest fall for a #1 debut in Hit 100 history.”

