Nick Cordero, Broadway Star, Dead at 41 After Coronavirus Complications

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who starred in the plays “Bullets over Broadway” and “Waitress,”
died Sunday after a three month battle with COVID-19. He was 41.
The actor, who according to his wife had no pre-existing health conditions before being infected with the coronavirus, had been in the hospital for more than 90 days and had suffered complications including mini-strokes and a lung infection. His right leg was amputated before he died, and he was put into a medically induced coma.
“God has another angel in heaven now,” Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, wrote on Instagram on Sunday night. “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”
View this post on Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ? I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ? To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ? ? I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ??
Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role as a tapdancing gangster in the play “Bullets over Broadway.”
He and Kloots moved to Los Angeles last year, where he had most recently been acting in an adaptation of “Rock of Ages” on Hollywood Boulevard.
Actor Zach Braff, a close friend of Cordero, paid tribute on Twitter. “I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being,” the Scrubs star wrote. “Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.”
“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere,” Kloots wrote in the post announcing Cordero’s death. “My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.”
Kloots and Cordero have a one-year old son, named Elvis.
Lin Manuel Miranda, the creator of hit musical Hamilton, also paid tribute to Cordero on social media. “Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight,” he wrote on Twitter.